The incident allegedly took place in late August or early September 2000 in lower Manhattan, while the plaintiff was walking home from a babysitting job.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is confronting fresh allegations of sexual assault, as a new lawsuit from a Jane Doe accuser claims he drugged and assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

The incident allegedly took place in late August or early September 2000 in lower Manhattan, while the plaintiff was walking home from a babysitting job.

Alleged Incident Details

Court documents, cited by Rolling Stone and People Magazine, reveal that the plaintiff worked as a part-time babysitter in an apartment building where a woman linked to Combs also lived. The lawsuit claims the plaintiff encountered Combs sitting in an SUV with its door open as she left the building.

According to the lawsuit, Combs expressed concern for her safety, stating it was dangerous for her to walk alone at night. The plaintiff eventually accepted a ride, which she later described as a decision she “would come to regret forever.”

During the ride, Combs allegedly offered her a drink to “calm her down.” The lawsuit states that after consuming the drink, the plaintiff felt groggy and unsteady. It further alleges that Combs, along with two other men in the vehicle, took her to an unknown location where she was raped. The plaintiff claims she was later dropped off in the lobby of her building by the same driver.

Plaintiff’s Background

At the time of the alleged assault, the plaintiff was a student at The Museum School in New York City. This lawsuit adds to a growing number of allegations against Combs, with over 40 individuals filing claims of sexual misconduct or assault against him in the last 16 months.

Sean Diddy’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

In a statement to People Magazine, Combs’ legal representatives strongly denied the accusations, stating:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man, woman, adult, or minor.”

The statement emphasized trust in the judicial process, adding:

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to uncover the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

In addition to civil lawsuits, Combs faces criminal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. He was indicted in September and has pleaded not guilty. Combs remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with his trial set for May 5, 2025.

This latest allegation is part of a growing list of lawsuits and criminal charges against Combs. With over 40 accusers, his legal battles continue to escalate, and the upcoming trial in May is expected to be a pivotal moment in determining his fate.

ALSO READ: Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up For Big Franchise With Unique Villainous Look