Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Babysitter

The incident allegedly took place in late August or early September 2000 in lower Manhattan, while the plaintiff was walking home from a babysitting job.

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Babysitter

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is confronting fresh allegations of sexual assault, as a new lawsuit from a Jane Doe accuser claims he drugged and assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

The incident allegedly took place in late August or early September 2000 in lower Manhattan, while the plaintiff was walking home from a babysitting job.

Alleged Incident Details

Court documents, cited by Rolling Stone and People Magazine, reveal that the plaintiff worked as a part-time babysitter in an apartment building where a woman linked to Combs also lived. The lawsuit claims the plaintiff encountered Combs sitting in an SUV with its door open as she left the building.

According to the lawsuit, Combs expressed concern for her safety, stating it was dangerous for her to walk alone at night. The plaintiff eventually accepted a ride, which she later described as a decision she “would come to regret forever.”

During the ride, Combs allegedly offered her a drink to “calm her down.” The lawsuit states that after consuming the drink, the plaintiff felt groggy and unsteady. It further alleges that Combs, along with two other men in the vehicle, took her to an unknown location where she was raped. The plaintiff claims she was later dropped off in the lobby of her building by the same driver.

Plaintiff’s Background

At the time of the alleged assault, the plaintiff was a student at The Museum School in New York City. This lawsuit adds to a growing number of allegations against Combs, with over 40 individuals filing claims of sexual misconduct or assault against him in the last 16 months.

Sean Diddy’s Legal Team Denies Allegations

In a statement to People Magazine, Combs’ legal representatives strongly denied the accusations, stating:
“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man, woman, adult, or minor.”

The statement emphasized trust in the judicial process, adding:
“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to uncover the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

In addition to civil lawsuits, Combs faces criminal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution. He was indicted in September and has pleaded not guilty. Combs remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with his trial set for May 5, 2025.

This latest allegation is part of a growing list of lawsuits and criminal charges against Combs. With over 40 accusers, his legal battles continue to escalate, and the upcoming trial in May is expected to be a pivotal moment in determining his fate.

ALSO READ: Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up For Big Franchise With Unique Villainous Look

Filed under

hollywood Sean Diddy

Advertisement

Also Read

UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

Inspiring Journey Of Chai Wale Baba, Who Dedicated 40 Years Giving Free Coaching To UPSC Apirants

Inspiring Journey Of Chai Wale Baba, Who Dedicated 40 Years Giving Free Coaching To UPSC...

Joe Biden Gets Slammed By Special Counsel In Final Report Over Son Hunter Biden’s Pardon: It Erodes Public Confidence

Joe Biden Gets Slammed By Special Counsel In Final Report Over Son Hunter Biden’s Pardon:...

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match As He Debuts In WWE

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match...

IITian Turns Baba, Grabs Attention At Maha Kumbh 2025, Watch

IITian Turns Baba, Grabs Attention At Maha Kumbh 2025, Watch

Entertainment

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up For Big Franchise With Unique Villainous Look

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox