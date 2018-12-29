Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have never to failed to give sibling goals. Be it at red carpet or a simple outing, the two sisters have made sure to shower their love for each other. On the occasion of Anshula Kapoor's birthday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her. Her wish is the sweetest one on Instagram.

On the occasion of Anshula Kapoor’s birthday, Janhvi Kapoor has wished her fans on Instagram. The wish is no less than a sweet gesture toward her elder sister. Sharing the happy moments from her memorable hours, she captioned a set of photographs as Anshula Kapoor is the most special person. The reason is that they all feel loved and safe. She had thanked her and said that she is the one to whom she would look up to.

She loves her more than she can imagine. The set of photographs are a bunch of cute photographs where Anshula can be seen happily posing with her gang. Among many, in one of the photographs, Anshula can be seen making braids of Janhvi Kapoor. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments and wishes for Anshula. Till now this post has received 2,91,790 likes.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Anshula Kapoor. In the caption, he wrote that Anshula is an extension of him, the best part of him & she had always shall be the world to him. In the photograph, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor can be seen posing each other. Twinning in black, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, look beautiful.

