Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor Recreate Gunday Magic, Dance To ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ – WATCH

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding celebrations continued with a glamorous reception in Mumbai on Wednesday, but it was Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor who stole the spotlight. Videos circulating on social media show the longtime friends setting the dance floor ablaze as they performed to Tune Maari Entriyaan, the chartbuster from their 2014 film Gunday. The duo matched each other’s steps, laughed throughout the performance and embraced warmly afterwards, drawing loud cheers from guests at the venue.

The nostalgic reunion quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the evening, with fans celebrating the return of the actors’ effortless on-screen and off-screen camaraderie.

A Friendship That Began With Gunday

Ranveer and Arjun have shared a close friendship ever since they starred together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday, alongside Priyanka Chopra. Released in 2014, the action drama emerged as a commercial success and remains one of the most memorable films in both actors’ careers.

The reception appearance came just days after Ranveer celebrated his birthday and amid the success of his recent releases. The actor is now gearing up for his next project, Pralay.

Inside Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Wedding Celebrations

Anshula, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, married longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends earlier this week. The bride wore a coral-and-gold lehenga paired with emerald and kundan jewellery, while Rohan chose an ivory-and-gold sherwani with a matching turban. One of the most emotional moments from the wedding was a framed photograph of Anshula’s late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the wedding rituals as a tribute.

The celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki before culminating in a grand reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood Turns Up for the Newlyweds

The reception saw members of the Kapoor family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor, in attendance. The guest list also featured several leading names from the film industry, including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Anshula and Rohan first met through a dating app in 2022 before making their relationship public in 2023. They got engaged last year and have now officially begun a new chapter together.

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