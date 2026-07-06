Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Here’s The Couple’s Combined Net Worth, Careers And Love Story Ahead Of Their Big Day

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: The Kapoor family has another reason to celebrate. Anshula Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, is all set to marry her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End on Sunday, July 6. Family members and close friends from the film industry are expected to attend the celebrations as the couple begins a new chapter together. Unlike many celebrity couples, Anshula and Rohan have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Yet, ever since news of their wedding emerged, interest has grown not only around their love story but also around the successful careers they have built outside the limelight.

Anshula Kapoor built her own identity beyond Bollywood

Despite belonging to one of Bollywood’s most influential families, Anshula Kapoor chose a path different from acting. According to reports by TV9, Anshula has an estimated net worth of Rs 12-14 crore, earned through entrepreneurship, brand collaborations, digital content and television appearances. After studying at École Mondiale World School, she graduated from Barnard College in New York. She began her professional career at Google in Gurugram as an AdWords Representative and Associate Account Strategist before returning to Mumbai.

Over the next few years, she worked with Exceed Entertainment and later joined Hrithik Roshan’s fitness brand HRX as Operations Manager. In 2019, Anshula launched Fankind, a celebrity fundraising platform that connects fans with celebrities while raising money for charitable causes. The initiative has become one of her biggest professional achievements and helped establish her as an entrepreneur in her own right. She has also built a strong presence on social media through brand partnerships and recently expanded her television profile by appearing on Prime Video’s reality series The Traitors.

Reports suggest Anshula owns a BMW X3 worth around Rs 40 lakh and a 3BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Rohan Thakkar’s career has unfolded behind the scenes

While Anshula is a familiar face on social media, Rohan Thakkar has made his mark behind the camera. According to India.com, the screenwriter has an estimated net worth of more than Rs 8.5 crore. After beginning his career in advertising with Grey Group, Rohan later worked in social media marketing before moving to Los Angeles, where he served as an Executive Assistant at Next Level Entertainment Global.

He currently works as a freelance screenwriter with Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. His writing credits include short films such as The Novelist (2016), Never Too Late (2016) and Nimbus (2018).

A modern love story that began with a dating app

Anshula and Rohan’s relationship started in 2022 after they connected on a dating app. The couple kept their romance private during the early months before Anshula made their relationship Instagram official in 2023. Since then, they have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together without putting their relationship constantly in the spotlight. In 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula during a trip to New York City, where the couple got engaged.

A new chapter begins

As Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar prepare to exchange vows, their wedding marks more than just the coming together of two families. It also celebrates two professionals who have carved out independent careers despite growing up around the entertainment industry. While Anshula built a name through entrepreneurship and philanthropy, Rohan quietly established himself as a screenwriter behind the scenes. Their journey together, from a dating app match to a wedding in Mumbai, has made them one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples this week.