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Home > Entertainment News > Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

Newlywed Anshula Kapoor has shared the first official pictures from her wedding to longtime partner Rohan Thakkar, offering an intimate glimpse into the ceremony.

Anshula Kapoor (Photo: X)
Anshula Kapoor (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 23:51 IST

Just hours after exchanging vows with longtime partner Rohan Thakkar, Anshula Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into one of the most personal days of her life. The entrepreneur and philanthropist took to Instagram to share a carousel of wedding photographs that captured the emotion, warmth and joy of the ceremony. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband, reflecting on the journey that brought them together.

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions, with friends, celebrities and fans filling the comments section with congratulatory messages for the newly married couple.

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A love note that struck a chord

Anshula’s caption was simple, intimate and deeply personal. “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you.” She went on to describe Rohan as the person she always finds comfort in, writing: “And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice.”

The words resonated with followers, many of whom called the message one of the most heartfelt celebrity wedding captions shared this year.

Wedding album captures intimate family moments

The photographs offered more than just perfectly staged portraits. They documented several emotional moments from the ceremony. The opening image showed Anshula and Rohan holding hands as they exchanged their vows, setting the tone for the series. Another frame captured the couple smiling as they exchanged garlands, while several candid photographs showed them laughing together during the saat pheras.

One of the most talked-about images featured Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor standing beside their sister as Rohan applied sindoor, turning a traditional wedding ritual into a touching family moment. The album reflected the close-knit nature of the Kapoor family, with the focus remaining on genuine emotions rather than elaborate wedding grandeur.

Anshula chose understated elegance for her bridal look

For her wedding, Anshula opted for a soft, classic bridal style instead of an extravagant fashion statement. She wore a peach lehenga detailed with intricate gold floral embroidery, paired with a rich Banarasi dupatta and a delicate blush-pink veil. A heavily embroidered zardozi dupatta draped over one arm added depth to the ensemble without overpowering it.

Her bridal jewellery featured traditional polki pieces, including a statement maang tikka, while her sleek bun and fresh, dewy makeup in soft peach tones completed the timeless look. The styling reflected an elegant balance between tradition and simplicity.

Rohan Thakkar complemented the look with royal charm

Rohan Thakkar matched Anshula’s understated aesthetic in a finely embroidered beige sherwani. He paired the outfit with a coordinating turban, finished with a striking green-and-white jewelled sarpech that added a subtle royal touch. The look remained sophisticated without being overly ornate, allowing the couple’s coordinated styling to stand out.

With the wedding now behind them, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar begin a new chapter after a relationship that largely stayed away from public attention. Judging by the warmth of their first wedding photographs, the celebration was less about spectacle and more about the people—and the moments, that mattered most.

ALSO READ: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Here’s The Couple’s Combined Net Worth, Careers And Love Story Ahead Of Their Big Day

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Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’
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Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

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Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’
Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’
Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’
Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

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