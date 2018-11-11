Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor has shared photographs from 63rd birthday celebration of her dad. in the photographs the whole family including younger brother Sanjay Kapoor, daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, son Arjun Kapoor happily posed for the cameras.

Boney Kapoor has turned 63-years-old on November 11, 2018. The Kapoor family gathered at one place to celebrate the birthday of the filmmaker. Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share the photographs of her family on November 11, 2018. In the caption, she has wished her father. The photographs are simply a sight to behold as the whole family all smiled for the cameras. Till now, this photographs has received 18,884 likes.

In the photographs, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor happily posed for the cameras. Younger brother Sanjay Kapoor and son Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the photographs. Soon after their post, the followers bombarded the comments section with their wishes for the filmmaker

We are simply smitten by these lovely pictures of Kapoor family.

Boney Kapoor is a popular filmmaker who has directed films like Mr. India, Mom, Wanted, No Entry, Sirf Tum and many more.

Boney Kapoor’s wife Sridevi took her last breath after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in Dubai in February 2018. The producer-filmmaker is survived by four children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie in 1983 and the couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor who was born in 1985 and Anshula came in the year 1987.

