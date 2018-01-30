Ant-Man and the Wasp's trailer was unveiled on Tuesday and has taken the social media by storm ever since. The much-awaited movie of the year will be hitting the theatres in July. Ant-Man and the Wasp is a sequel to the 2015’s Ant-Man and will feature Paul Rudd as the shrinking superhero Ant-Man. He will be joined by Evangeline Lilly.

The brand new trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp is out after much wait. The movie starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be continuing after the events of the first Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War wherein Scot Lang would be seen in a tight spot. The teaser boasts of plenty of action as well as humor. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be a sequel to the 2015's Ant-Man and will once again see Paul Rudd as the shrinking superhero Ant-Man. He will be joined by Evangeline Lilly, who'll be joining the exciting action as Wasp.

The movie will also star Michael Peña, Michelle Pfeiffer, Walton Goggins, Laurence Fishburne and Judy Greer. Peyton Reed directed the film. Within moments of the release of the trailer, social media sites were abuzz with reactions from fans. The movie is much awaited and fans believe it is going to be blockbuster upon its release in July. It must be recalled that the first installment of the movie had done quite well. Check out some of the reactions on the brand new trailer here:

Reminder that Ant-Man is the most slept upon and underrated film in the MCU. Ant-Man and The Wasp is gonna be incredible for sure. — Daniel Rochelle (@DanielRochelle) January 30, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Official Trailer https://t.co/jhB0vxnokI Oh God yes! Love it. pic.twitter.com/91KfbXJHEu — shinobi602 (@shinobi602) January 30, 2018

Loved the Ant-Man & The Wasp trailer! Can’t wait to see what exotics Xur will be selling Hank Pym and the crew. pic.twitter.com/T2G1RHNqUa — Gaming Humor & News (@VGFGamers) January 30, 2018

Ant-Man and The Wasp looks so fun. I can't wait to see it. — Tim (@TimShelton) January 30, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp looks fantastic. Scott's being irresponsible and ultimately putting his loved ones at risk, but for the greater good. That's a hero I can get behind. Also here are some of my highlights. #AntManandtheWasp pic.twitter.com/cMj8UO0LpI — Jake Jones (@JakeJ343) January 30, 2018

That Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer is great. Looks to be a really fun team-up and I love that they continue to cultivate Lang's relationship with his daughter. — Steve @CriticalBlast (@CBNerd) January 30, 2018

