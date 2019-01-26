Known for her popular role in Nazar as Daayan, Antara Biswas aka Mona Lisa is quite a favourite celebrity in the Bhojpuri industry. Being featured in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, she had made her debut in Bollywood with blackmail which starred Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She had also been a part in a Kannada film titled Jackpot.

Antara Biswas aka Mona Lisa who is known for popular role as Daayan in Nazar has done over 150 films, as per reports. She has been featured in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She made her debut in Bollywood with blackmail which starred Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. Various songs even became the chartbuster hit and are still ruling the YouTube playlist. She had also acted in South Indian films before Tauba Tauba along with Amin Gazi. She had also acted in a Kannada film titled Jackpot. The actor is quite a popular face in Bhojpuri industry. She also participated with Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house in 2017. We have compiled a list of songs from Antara Biswas’s movies which you can hear it.

Antara Biswas was born in a Bengali Hindu family. She had adopted the stage name of Monalisa. She had completed her studies from Julien Day School in Elgin Road, South Kolkata. She had graduated from Ashutosh College of the University of Calcutta. She pursued a BA in Sanskrit before starting out a few years ago as a small-time TV actress and model in Oriya video albums.

The actor is also quite active on social media. She has shared several photographs on her Instagram handle.

Check out her latest pictures on her Instagram handle.

