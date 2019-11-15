Antara Biswas: Antara Biswas, who had been featured in films Blackmail starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty never fails to impress her social media fans. With the craze of Mona Lisa is going raising, we bring you with some full-length videos of this popular actor Bhojpuri actor.

Antara Biswas: Antara Biswas, popularly known for making her debut film with Blackmail starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty is currently a social media sensation. With every post on social media, Anatra Biswas ahs created a craze on social media in no time. Followers have also been continually added up in her list. Antara Biswas had also been featured in the South Indian film industry before Tauba Tauba opposite Amin Gazi.

She also did a Kannada film titled Jackpot. She is counted among those who had acted in the daily soaps, like Nazar. she also appeared in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss season 10. She got hitched with her boyfriend Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Bigg Boss house.

Born in a Bengali Hindu family and studied at Julien Day School in Elgin Road, South Kolkata.

She completed her graduation from Ashutosh College from the University of Calcutta. An interesting fact about her being known as Monalisa is that she had changed her name to Mona Lisa at the behest of her uncle.

Her Instagram is full of lively, joyful photos that will keep you browse her Instagram all the time. She had been featured in various Bhojpuri films. In her whole professional career she had done over 125 Bhojpuri films, and had also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

She had been featured in various films such as Tauba Tauba, Suhag, Meri Life Men Uski Wife, Jagadam, Ganga Putra. These are just a few list of movies, she had many other films.

Check out some videos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App