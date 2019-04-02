Monalisa sexy video: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in plunging neckline white tank top. She has completed her look with kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow and glossy pink lips. The picture has crossed 25k views and the count seems unstoppable. Take A Look.

Monalisa sexy video: Antara Biswas also known by her stage name Monalisa has set the internet on fire with her sexy photos. Be it a saree or a dress or a gown Monalisa can slay any outfit and look hot as ever! Monalisa started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate but didn’t bag recognition until the later years. The diva has worked in many multilingual movies whether be Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, Hindi or Bhojpuri Antara has featured in all!

One such video of Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is currently making rounds on the internet, where she is all dressed up in a mini purple skirt and a bralette and is dancing in the video! The song is from the thriller Hindi movie Ab Bas and stars Shahwar Ali, Diana Hayden, Chetanya Adeep, Nisha Harale, Praveen Sirohi, Raju Kher, Baby Shailey, Negar Khan and Arun Bakshi. The song has been directed by Daboo Malik and produced by Raju Mavani.

Take a look at the song here:

The song has crossed 31 million views on youtube and is still one of the most liked videos of Monalisa. The Bhojpuri diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a white tank top. She has completed her look with pink lipstick, kohled eyes and shimmery eye shadow. The picture in a span of just an hour has crossed 25k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty!

Take a look at her picture here:

Some of the movies are- Jai Sriram, Bobby: Love and Lust, Encounter Dayanayak, Half Fry Hyderabadi, Khoobsurat – The Beauty, Kadhalukku Maranamillai, En Peyar Kumarasamy, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Mrityunjay,, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, Dabangg Mora Balm, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gay, and many more.

Watch some of the viral songs and movies of Monalisa here:

