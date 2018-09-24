Dayan Ki Nazar actor Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a nude colour sleeveless suit with floral designs, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning with subtle makeup.

Dayan Ki Nazar actor Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name, has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a nude colour sleeveless suit with floral designs, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning with subtle makeup. She is also a Bhojpuri sensation as she has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri superstars such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account and has a huge fan following on social media. Her latest photo has gone viral on social media and is being shared by all her fan pages.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas also grabbed all headlines when she participated in the 10th season on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and even got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant on national television. Monalisa emerged as one of the finalists on the show and has now become a household name.

