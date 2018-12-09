Antariksham 9000 kmph Trailer: Varun Tejn and Aditi Rao Hydari's Antariksham is all set to hit the screens on December 21, this year and the trailer of the space adventure flick has been finally released by First Frame Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film looks promising and it also marks the first space film to be made in India.

Antariksham 9000 KMPH Trailer: One of the much awaited upcoming Tollywood film Antariksham’s maiden trailer is finally out! The that features Varun Tej and Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari as astronauts is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who had earlier helmed the film, Ghazi. The Telugu flick’s trailer starts with a panic scene in space and then a tagline saying A Ground Breaking Mission pops up. It is quite clear from the trailer that the plot of the film is basically to fulfil a mission. The film is also expected to be released in several languages.

Moreover, actor Aditi Hydari took to her social media account earlier to disclose the new poster along with which she revealed the release date of the Trailer. She wrote on Twitter, “Riya is reporting for duty! Trailer out on 9th Dec at 11 am”. Also, the release of the teaser of this sci-fi flick had created a lot of buzz among the audience. And after seeing the trailer, it is being proved that this film is most likely to offer an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Check out the trailer here:

Moreover, the first look of the flick was released on Independence Day this year while the first teaser came out on October 17, 2018. The film is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy in collaboration with J Sai Babu while the script of the flick has been penned by Sankalp and it has been backed by First Frame Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

