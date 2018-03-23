Emmanuel was born in the US and lived most of her childhood in Dallas, Texas. The American actress of Indian Origin is predominantly seen in South Indian movies. She is also a famous model. The sexy actress has endorsed many brands in America and as well as in India. She acted in Swapna Sanchari while she was attending school in India. Upon completion of the film, she went back to the US to finish her high school while in high school, Anu knew she wanted to pursue something in the artistic field.
She made her acting debut as the lead in Nivin Pauly starrer Action Hero Biju which was directed by Abrid Shine. After her completion of Malayalam movie, the hot actress went back to America for completing her higher education. After that, she got an offer for a Telugu movie “Oxygen” for which she received much critical praise for her terrific acting and performance in the film. She has also worked in movies with the superstars or South Indian actors and actress like Allu Arjun and many more.
Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Anu Emmanuel:
Anu Emmanuel in full swag poses beautifully
Gorgeous Anu Emmanuel in her happy mode
Absolutely Breathtaking eyes of Anu Emmanuel
Fashionista Anu Emmanuel style with the trendy accesories
Sexy Anu Emmanuel rocks in the blue dress
Anu Emmanuel steamy hot in the maroon dress
Anu Emmanuel looks hot in the messy bun
Anu Emmanuel captivating and charming personality
Hot Anu Emmanuel poses hot in the red gown
Bold and beautiful Anu Emmanuel looks absolutely mind blowing
