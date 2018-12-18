Anu Emmanuel photos: Anu Emmanuel started her adult career with the film Telugu romantic comedy-drama film Majnu. In the movie, Anu played the role Kiran who is in love with her co-star Nani, popularly known as Naveen Babu Ghanta. The movie was the highest grossing film of that year and earned 27 crores at the box office.

Tollywood fame Anu Emmanuel made her acting debut as a child artist in the Malayalam film industry with Comedy-drama film Swapna Sanchari in 2011. In the movie she played the role of Ashwathy, she didn’t have much of a role but it bagged her recognition back then. Since then she has featured in 11 films and has made a mark in the industry for herself. After completing her first film Anu realised that she wants to work in the artistic field only and went for her further studies to the USA.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Anu said that she feels lucky to make her acting debut with Majnu and not Oxygen as it was a major flop and would have had destroyed her career. In the film, Telugu romantic comedy-drama film Majnu Anu plays the role Kiran who is in love with her co-star Nani, popularly known as Naveen Babu Ghanta. The movie was the highest grossing film of that year and earned 27 crores at the box office.

Recently, Anu Emmanuel was seen making a cameo appearance in Agnyaathavaasi, Naa Peru Surya, Geetha Govindam, and Shailaja Reddy Alludu in 2018. On the professional front, Anu Emmanuel will be next seen working with Nagarjuna for a blockbuster film. Take a look at some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Anu Emmanuel here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More