Audience has accused the series of intentionally misrepresenting the religious identity of the five terrorists who hijacked the Indian Airlines flight in 1999.

Director Anubhav Sinha remains unfazed by the controversy surrounding his latest web series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. The series, which focuses on the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight, has sparked criticism for allegedly misrepresenting the religious identity of the hijackers. In response, the OTT platform added a disclaimer specifying the real names of the terrorists involved.

Despite the criticism, Sinha is basking in the positive feedback he’s received. “There’s been an outpouring of love. All the praise, love, and support overshadow everything else,” Sinha shared in a recent interview. He emphasized that he’s uninterested in engaging in controversy and prefers to focus on his work. “These controversies are separate from my craft. I don’t know how to play that game; I just know how to make films. This project has been in the works since June 2022, and we stayed true to the script through intensive research.”

Survivors of the hijacking have shared their experiences since the show’s release, but Sinha stands by his creation. He recalled how audiences supported him during earlier challenges with films like Mulk (2018). “As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a purist mindset, just like I did with Thappad (2020), Anek (2022), and Bheed (2023). Many are calling this my best work, even dubbing it ‘Anubhav 3.0.’ Families are binge-watching it together, and the platform data reflects that, which brings me immense gratitude.”

This web series marks Sinha’s debut in long-form storytelling. Speaking about the experience, he said, “The only challenge was adjusting to the small screen. Initially, you feel a little restricted, but you quickly forget that while telling the story. Today, most films are watched on TV and phones anyway. When I did TV (Sea Hawks) 27 years ago, I hadn’t made a film yet, so that was a big step. Now, trending in 42 countries is an amazing feeling.”

As for what’s next, Sinha plans to take a break. “I have 4-5 scripts lined up, but I’m going to head to a hill station, relax, and then come back refreshed,” he revealed.

Also read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Ordered Hospital Renovation, Following Trainee Doctor’s Murder