Anuj Sachdeva Birthday Special: From Roadies To Running A Food Startup, The Actor Has Had An Unusual Career Journey

Anuj Sachdeva, who turns 42 on October 5, has built a career across television, films, digital entertainment and advertising. But his entry into showbiz did not begin with a conventional acting role. He first appeared on MTV Roadies, a reality show that eventually opened the door to the entertainment industry for him.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Sachdeva recalled that his parents wanted him to take care of the family business. He worked in the family shoe business for around three years before deciding to pursue something different. His participation in Roadies 3 was followed by print campaigns, television commercials and eventually his first acting project, Sabki Laadli Bebo.

His early career also included modelling. He participated in the Grasim Mr India contest and won the titles of Best Smile and Most Talented, according to his biography.

Before becoming a familiar TV face, he appeared in hundreds of commercials

Sachdeva’s journey also includes an extensive advertising career. His biography credits him with more than 200 television commercials for brands including Raymond, Samsung, Vicks, Pampers, Rajnigandha, TVS and NIVEA.

In a recent LinkedIn post, however, Sachdeva himself put the number even higher, saying he has worked on more than 300 campaigns across print, television and digital formats. He also highlighted his long association with brands including Raymond and NIVEA, where he worked alongside Anushka Sharma.

That commercial work eventually ran parallel to his acting career, which took off with Sabki Laadli Bebo before he went on to appear in shows including Phir Subah Hogi, Chhanchhan, Itti Si Khushi and Swaragini. He also moved into films and digital entertainment, with credits including Hawaa Hawaai, Love Shagun and Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe.

Then came an unexpected turn during the 2020 lockdown

One of the lesser-known chapters of Sachdeva’s career came when the entertainment industry effectively shut down during the pandemic.

In May 2020, Sachdeva and social media professional Priyanka Pereira launched Chef on Wheels, a food business that worked with home chefs specialising in regional Indian cuisines. Pereira recently recalled that Sachdeva’s shoots had stopped and both were looking for something productive to do during lockdown.

The idea was relatively simple. They would bring home chefs onto the platform, handle logistics and marketing, and let the chefs decide what to cook and charge. The venture featured menus representing cuisines from across India, including Bengali, Kashmiri, Marathi, Malayali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, Hyderabadi and other regional traditions.

A 2020 Moneycontrol report also documented the launch, describing Chef on Wheels as a venture Pereira and Sachdeva started during the pandemic. The report noted that the duo curated regional and seasonal menus and connected customers with home chefs across Mumbai.

According to Pereira’s later account, the business continued for around two years through the lockdown and unlock period before both founders became busy again with their respective careers. She also said some of the home chefs eventually opened their own cafes or found opportunities in restaurants.

From television to films, OTT and beyond

Sachdeva’s career has continued to move between mediums rather than remaining limited to television. Alongside his acting work, he has explored hosting and production, with his production house Koffee Kahaaniyaan producing Get Access With Anuj as its first venture, according to his biography.

He has also spoken about the challenges of moving between television, films and OTT. In a recent Times of India interview, Sachdeva discussed his transition across mediums and his determination to keep waiting for roles that allow him to push himself as an actor.

That makes his career particularly interesting on his birthday. Roadies was the starting point, television gave him recognition, films and OTT expanded his range, advertising became a major part of his career, and the pandemic briefly turned him into a food entrepreneur.

For an actor best known to many viewers for his television characters, Sachdeva’s career has been anything but a straight line.