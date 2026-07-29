Anup Jalota Birthday Special: Beyond Bhajans; Inside His Three Marriages, Headline-Making Romance, Net Worth, Awards And More

For millions of Indians, Anup Jalota’s voice is synonymous with devotion. His renditions of Aisi Lagi Lagan, Jag Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam and Rang De Chunariya have remained staples in homes and temples for decades. Yet, while his music earned him the title of ‘Bhajan Samrat’, his personal life often attracted just as much public attention. On Anup Jalota’s birthday, here’s a closer look at the singer’s eventful journey beyond the stage.

Who is Anup Jalota?

Born on July 29, 1953, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Anup Jalota was born into a family deeply rooted in classical music. His father, Purushottam Das Jalota, was a renowned bhajan singer who introduced him to devotional music at an early age.

After training in Hindustani classical music, Jalota carved a niche for himself in bhajans and ghazals during the late 1970s and 1980s. Over the years, he has recorded thousands of devotional songs in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and several other Indian languages.

Anup Jalota’s Three Marriages

Despite his calm public image, Jalota’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. His first marriage was to Sonali Seth, reportedly against both families’ wishes. However, the relationship ended in divorce after a few years.

He later married Bina Bhatia, but that marriage also ended. Jalota then tied the knot with Medha Gujral, niece of former Prime Minister I. K. Gujral. The couple remained together until Medha’s death due to liver failure in 2014, a loss the singer has often described as one of the most difficult phases of his life.

The Relationship That Dominated Headlines

In 2018, Anup Jalota became one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 12 after entering the house with singer Jasleen Matharu as his partner. Their reported relationship, marked by a nearly 37-year age gap, sparked nationwide debate and dominated entertainment headlines.

However, after the show, both Jalota and Jasleen clarified that they were never romantically involved. According to them, the relationship angle was created as part of the reality show’s concept, and they have always shared a guru-disciple bond.

Awards, Career and Net Worth

Across a career spanning more than five decades, Jalota has released hundreds of albums and performed across India, the US, Canada, the UK and the Middle East. He has also judged music reality shows and appeared in films and television programmes.

He has been honoured with several awards for his contribution to devotional music, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2012.

According to multiple public reports, Anup Jalota’s estimated net worth is believed to be around ₹80–100 crore, earned through live concerts, album sales, television appearances and music royalties. While the exact figure has never been officially confirmed, he remains among India’s most commercially successful devotional singers.

A Legacy That Goes Beyond Headlines

Although his marriages and personal life have frequently made news, it is Anup Jalota’s music that continues to define his legacy. Even after five decades, his bhajans remain timeless, introducing younger generations to devotional music while keeping traditional compositions alive.

At 73, the singer continues to perform around the world, proving that while headlines may come and go, timeless music never fades.