After sending shock-waves on social media with his confession that he is dating Jasleen Matharu, Anup Jalota is back in the controversial radar. With just 2 weeks in the reality show, the singer has ended all ties with the love of his life after she gave more importance to her clothes and makeup in a nomination task.

India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back on Indian television with a new season and so are controversies surrounding it. Having been away from the controversies all his life, speculations of devotional singer Anup Jalota entering the show raised several eyebrows. However, the audience was in for a big surprise when he admitted his relationship with Jasleen Matharu, who is almost half his age.

As the audience, as well as the housemates, were just getting used to their awkward chemistry, Anup has ended his apparent 3-year-long relationship with Jasleen. Seems like a Bollywood film, Isn’t it?

Looking at the duo, it seems crystal clear that they were faking their relationship all through-out. As they say, any publicity is good publicity.

After all, we have witnessed in the previous 11 seasons how romance has proved to be a success mantra for contestants to stay longer in the Bigg Boss house along with soaring high TRPs. Some of the examples being like Veena Malik-Ashmit Patel, Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma, Sambhavna Seth-Rahul Mahajan, Tanisha Mukerji-Armaan Kohli, Diandra Soarez-Gautam Gulati and Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel.

Coming back their split, it can be said Bigg Boss 12 and their ‘Adhoori Kahaani’ seems like an attempt to revive his ailing career.

Interestingly, despite being deemed as one of the strongest jodis of this season, an online invite to Anup Jalota’s Live Concert dated for 27th October proves that Anup Jalota never intended to stay in the show for a long time. Since the duo have been nominated for eviction this week, it would not come as a shock if Anup and Jasleen are asked to leave the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More