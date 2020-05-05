Singer Anup Jalota opens up about Jasleen Matharu's marriage controversy, says he will do her kanyadaan as she is just like his daughter. Jasleen's father and he is looking for a Punjabi Canadian boy for her.

Anup Jalota quashes marrying rumours with Jasleen Matharu, says he will do her kanyadaan

Days after controversy queen Jasleen Matharu shared a video wearing vermilion and bridal bangles, netizens linked up her marriage to singer Anup Jalota. Quashing all the rumours, Anup said, Jasleen is like his daughter and he will do her Kanyadaan.

In an interview given to a leading website, Anup said, not gain, Jasleen’s father and he is looking for a suitable groom for her. Nothing is confirmed yet but the search is on for a Punjabi boy living in Canada.

Their relationship is purely platonic, even after coming out from the Bigg Boss 13 house, he publically said, that she is his student and he will do her kanyadaan like a daughter, Anup said.

However, after fetching limelight amid lockdown, Jasleen clarified the whole story of her sindoor and chooda and said, it was done purposely for a Tik Tok video. Didn’t expected to cause much chaos on social media.

Further said, she was shooting for a video on Chupke Se track from the film Saathiya. For that, she thought to dress up like a newly-wed. But didn’t know that it would lead to confusion among fans.

On the professional front, Jasleen was last seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a swayamvar-themed reality show where she entered as one of the suitors for Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Paras Chhabra. However, Jasleen garnered true limelight when as a couple she made an entry in earlier Bigg Boss season, where she claimed to be Anup’s girlfriend and had been dating each other for the past three years! Later, changing her past statements, Jasleen said it was a prank that went horribly wrong.

