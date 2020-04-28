Bhajan singer Anup Jalota recently revealed his desire of seeing his biopic based on his life. Anup Jalota, who was making headlines for threatening Paras Chhabra for his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wishes to see Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in his role. He added that he is very confident for Ranbir Kapoor as he will well justify his character. Anup Jalota, who had three wives, added that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be suitable for playing his first wife Sonali Seth and Neena Gupta will be perfect for his third wife Medha Gujral.

Anup Jalota then added that he loves Ranbir Kapoor as an actor, especially after watching him in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. He said that the way he lived Sanjay Dutt’s character on the screens was something worth a watch. His timing and his phenomenal acting skills is something that can make anyone his fan.

Now, when Anup Jalota is making something how can Jasleen Mathru not be a part of it. Recently, while revealing about his biopic, he said that he will need four female actors, three actors who will play his wives and the fouth will be Jasleen Matharu. Now, to those who don’t know, both Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu took part in Bigg Boss season 12 and claimed to be in a relationship.

Moreover, Anup Jalota also made headlines for warning Paras Chhabra for disrespecting women on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Anup claimed that he was unaware of Jasleen taking part in the show and said that Paras Chabra doesn’t deserve to be with Jasleen Matharu.

