Anupam Kher: Anupum Kher penned autobiography" Lessons life taught me unknowingly" to hit the stands on August 5. With over 530 films in his name, the actor shares his life story with the audience.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with Esha Gupta to promote their movie One Day: Justice Delivered, has announced his autobiography Lessons Life taught me unknowingly. Two-time national film award winner saw many ups and downs throughout his career. During the show, Anupam Kher said that it was not easy for him when he first came to Mumbai as had no money and used to sleep at the railway stations.

He said since good looks were considered a pre-requirement to be an actor, he was without any work for three years. Film director Mahesh Bhatt agreed to hire him as the filmmaker had heard that he was a good actor.

Kher went on to correct Mahesh Bhatt’s view about himself by saying that he was not a good actor but a brilliant one. This earned him his first film Saransh. In 1985, the film won several awards including Filmfare award for best actor by Anupum Kher.

Anupam Kher’s Lessons life taught me unknowingly is set to be published by Hay publishing house in exclusive partnership with Penguin Random House.

The actor had also shared the news of his autobiography with his fans on his twitter handle.

Friends from Industry has taken this moment to congratulate Anupum Kher. Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have showered his wishes for the success of the book. Well, its time the nation hears the inside story of such a fascinating and inspiring man. Anupam Kher has previously authored a book “The best thing about you is you” which became a Bestselling book and has been translated into 6 languages and has been reprinted 22 times.



On the work front, Anupam Kher is set to appear in One Day: Justice delivered along with Esha Gupta. One Day: justice delivered will hit the theatres on July 5, 2019. The actor is shuffling between Mumbai and New York as Anupam Kher is playing one of the lead roles in the NBC entertainment TV show, New Amsterdam where the actor can be seen in a Doctor’s Role.

Anupam Kher’s autobiography Lessons life taught me unknowingly is set to release on August 5, 2019. one can even pre-order the book on https://t.co/9gxTgT3aQw for Rs.559.

