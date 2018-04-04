Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been nominated for British Academy Television Award (BAFTA) in the best supporting actor category. The actor has been nominated for his performance as a schizophrenic father Jagjit in ‘The Boy with the Topknot’. The TV is based on British journalist Sathnam Sanghera's best-selling memoir of the same name. Kher has been nominated alongside Adrian Dunbar, Brían F O’Byrne, and Jimmi Simpson.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been nominated for a BAFTA award for his performance in the British TV movie, The Boy with the Topknot. The nominations for the British Academy Television Awards were announced on Wednesday and the veteran Indian actor who has been a frequent performer in the west, most recently garnering acclaim for his supporting role in the Oscar-nominated dramedy, The Big Sick made the cut. His fellow nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category are Adrian Dunbar for Line of Duty, Brían F. O’Byrne for Little Boy Blue and Jimmi Simpson for USS Callister (Black Mirror).

Apart from The Boy With The Topknot, Anupam Kher has also appeared on the show Sense8 and stars in The Indian Detective. Winner of six Filmfare Awards, Anupam Kher has also received the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be held on May 13. Anupam Kher’s exalted career began way back with the acclaimed 1984 film Saaransh. In the last three decades, he has juggled mainstream cinema like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai with a more serious fare. Kher’s international credits have flourished over the years, from Bend It Like Beckham and ER to Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick. Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor congratulated the actor for the BAFTA nomination.

Nominated for Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty

Anupam Kher – The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne – Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson – USS Callister (Black Mirror)#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/Sn1JEaK6dK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 4, 2018

Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. https://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018

The Boy With The Topknot is based on the memoir of British Sikh Sathnam Sanghera, a retelling of his family history, of growing up in Wolverhampton, and of his discovery that his father and older sister were schizophrenic. Anupam Kher stars as the father, British actor Sacha Dhawan – you might recognize him from the TV comedy Outsourced – plays Sathnam.

