Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently bought a house in Shimla and fulfilled his mother Dulari Kher's wishes. According to Kher, his mother had always dreamed of owning a house in Shimla especially after their ordeals as Kashmiri Pandits. Kher shared all the precious moments on Instagram and Twitter through photos and videos showcasing his entire family. His mother could not maintain herself and was all smiles and happiness.

There are only a few memories that you associate your childhood with as you grow older and your childhood home is one of them. One thing that we all want to do is fulfil our parents’ wishes especially the ones they do not talk about much but remain etched in their hearts. Veteran actor Anupam Kher, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, ex-chairman of the Central Board Of Film Certification and the National School of Drama, is really no different.

Anupam Kher has been very proud of his heritage, being a Kashmiri Pandit. He has also been very vocal about the struggles his family faced, hailing from Shimla. He shares a loving bond with his mother and has expressed his love on various occasions.But this time, he fulfilled his mother, Dulari Kher’s, wish of a lifetime to own a house. The veteran actor bought a beautiful house in Shimla and named it Kherwadi. The entire Kher family was present there for the inauguration and Anupam Kher Instagrammed it all.

Mom wants to show off & welcome you all to her new house #KHERWADI. See how excited & happy she is. The best thing we as children need to do is make our parents happy. Because in return the only thing they wish is our happiness. We miss Dad.Hope you like our gift to Dulari.🙏 pic.twitter.com/zCj9xwkHTL — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2018

Anupam Kher was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary which did not perform well on the box-office. He will be seen on the screen alongside Manish Paul in the comedy film Baa Baa Black Sheep which releases on March 9, 2018, and will clash with movies like Hate Story 4, 3 Storeys and Daas Dev. Anupam Kher is known for his comic timing as well as serious demeanour which he has dawned for hits like A Wednesday, Special 26 and has worked in Hollywood movies like Silver Linings Playbook.

