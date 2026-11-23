Actor Anupam Kher has recounted an interesting incident involving the early days of actress Deepika Padukone when she first joined his acting classes as a hopeful. According to him, she found it difficult to sweep the floor and got irritated by it. In fact, the actor himself had to call for his house help to explain to Deepika how the chore could be done.

The incident was narrated by Anupam Kher on a panel discussion held at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which took place in Goa on November 22. He was explaining how important it is to learn the craft of acting and referred to Deepika’s struggle while learning at his institution, Actor Prepares.

Why did Anupam Kher ask Deepika Padukone to play a maid?







Before Deepika featured alongside the actor Shah Rukh Khan in director Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), the actress did a three-month course on acting at Actor Prepares in Mumbai. Deepika was one of the second batches at the institute, while she had established herself as a successful model. Speaking about her acting training, Kher said that Deepika was very choosy about her posture.

“Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability,” he said.

Then speaking about another exercise, Kher explained that he made her perform the role of a maid who just sweeps the floor but she performed it in a very graceful manner.

Anupam Kher called his house help to demonstrate the task

Kher said he decided to show Deepika what he meant by asking his domestic help to demonstrate the action in front of the class. According to him, she swept the floor with complete conviction, giving the aspiring actor an example of the natural performance he was looking for. He recalled telling Deepika that the exercise would continue until he believed she was actually performing the task convincingly.

“I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it,” Kher said.

The repeated practice initially frustrated the actress. Kher said she was almost in tears, but she eventually managed to complete the exercise and thanked him.

“She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me,” he recalled.

Kher used the incident to underline that acting requires continuous practice and an ability to adapt to different characters. He also stressed the importance of being street smart to find work in the industry.

Deepika Padukone’s journey from modelling to Bollywood

Deepika had her acting debut in the Kannada movie Aishwarya in 2006. In the following year, Farah Khan introduced her to Bollywood through Om Shanti Om where she played the character of Shantipriya and Sandy and gained wide recognition. She featured in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal and Housefull. Her role in Cocktail in 2012 is yet another significant landmark in her career, and thereafter, movies include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The description by Kher gives us a glimpse into what sort of exercises Deepika went through before turning out to be one of the leading actresses in Hindi movies. The exercise, according to him, was not meant to make any action look graceful, but credible in the context of the character.

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