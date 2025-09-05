LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anupam Kher calls his meeting with Gautam Adani "Inspirational"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday. The actor called his meeting “inspirational” as they conversed on success, early life struggles, meditation and India.

In a post on X, Anupam Kher shared a photo with Gautam Adani expressing his happiness of meeting the Adani Group Chairman.

The actor called the success story of Gautam Adani “inspirational” as they conversed about the latter’s early struggles and success.

He wrote, “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the legendary and self-made Indian billionaire and philanthropist Mr. #GautamAdani. Had a long conversation with him about his early life struggles, his success, meditation and our beloved Bharat! Coming from a small village in Gujarat. Starting work at the age of 17 to build his empire is an amazingly inspirational story! Thank you, Mr Adani, for your hospitality, appreciation and delicious breakfast! Jai Ho!”

On the work front, actor Anupam Kher’s latest release includes The Bengal Files, which was released in the theatres today.

It was directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The ‘Bengal Files’ explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946.

Anupam Kher is playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS