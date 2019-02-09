Kangana Ranaut controversy is taking turns every day now. One of the strongest voices of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut keeps on passing statements against the wrongdoings of the industry. This time too, she accused Bollywood of not supporting her and acting like she doesn't exist. Well, Anupam Kher has come in support of the lady now and even called her the rockstar.

Kangana Ranaut has always been hogging headlines for controversies. This time too, a debate started when Kangana Ranaut said in an interview that Bollywood is targeting her and she is disappointed that nobody in the industry is coming up to support her or any of her works. She also said that she has always supported and empowered others while she is getting nothing in return.

Kangana Ranaut expressed her feelings and said that people in the industry often behave as if she doesn’t even exist. This all happened when Kangana Ranaut pulled out everything in a media interaction after Manikarnika and accused Bollywood of ganging up against her. She clearly said that what Bollywood is doing with her is wrong and earlier she used to raise her voice against sexism, nepotism, and disparity but this now, she will not spare anyone. Swearing of exposing everyone, she said that whoever has ganged up against her will face trouble now.

It all didn’t end here. In another interview, she even targeted Alia Bhatt and called her Karan Johar’s puppet. Now, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam, Kher came in support of her when one of the fans requested him to tweet about Kangana while he was conducting a session of #AskAnupam. Anupam Kher took to his official Twitter account to write that Kangana is the real example of Women Empowerment and also called her a Rockstar. Anupam Kher also added that Kangana Ranaut is brilliant and he applauds her for her courage and performances. Take a look at the tweet!

#KanganaRanaut is a ROCKSTAR. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of #WomenEmpowerment.:) https://t.co/WeFgWsdiSW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 9, 2019

