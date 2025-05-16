Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher also used the opportunity to introduce his upcoming directorial film, Tanvi The Great, to De Niro. He shared the film’s first poster and introduced the lead actor, Shubhangi, along with other crew members.

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is currently making headlines from the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where he reunited with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

The two shared a warm moment that was captured on video and shared by Kher on his Instagram, delighting fans around the globe.

In a heartwarming clip, Kher is seen greeting De Niro with joy, stating, “So happy to meet Mr. De Niro after such a long time. Thank you.” The two actors, who starred together in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook, embraced warmly. De Niro even kissed Kher on the cheek, prompting him to exclaim, “Oh wow! I love it. I’m blessed to have a friend like him.”

Anupam Kher Shares De Niro’s Special Moment

Robert De Niro was honored with the Palme d’Or for Lifetime Achievement at the festival. In his Instagram caption, Anupam Kher celebrated the occasion by writing, “Best hug from the greatest actor of all time.” He also mentioned meeting De Niro’s wife Tiffany and their daughter Jia, describing their affection as deeply touching.

Anupam Kher also used the opportunity to introduce his upcoming directorial film, Tanvi The Great, to De Niro. He shared the film’s first poster and introduced the lead actor, Shubhangi, along with other crew members. According to Kher, De Niro showed genuine interest and warmly welcomed the team.

Kher added, “Told him about the world premiere of Tanvi The Great in Cannes. He met Shubhangi (Tanvi) and our other team members with so much warmth! He loved the film poster.”

Anupam Kher Expresses Gratitude

Kher thanked De Niro not just for the embrace and support, but also for the delicious lunch and years of inspiring brilliance. He wrote, “Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for! Also, thank you to Tiffany for your hospitality and for capturing this beautiful moment.”

The video drew warm responses from the industry. Actor R Madhavan commented, “Wonderful, wonderful. What a moment. And heartfelt congratulations on the awards – so truly well deserved.” Ayesha Shroff and The Archies star Mihir Ahuja also reacted positively.

Tanvi The Great features a stellar cast including Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami. Iain Glen, known for his role in Game of Thrones, is also part of the film. The movie is set to premiere at Cannes on May 17.