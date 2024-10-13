Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the actor shared a video with glimpses from the film and wrote a sweet message, acknowledging Mahima's strength while battling cancer.

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Anupam Kher showered praise on actress and breast cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry for her courage and brilliant performance during the filming of ‘The Signature’.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the actor shared a video with glimpses from the film and wrote a sweet message, acknowledging Mahima’s strength while battling cancer.

In his post, the actor mentioned that Mahima continued to work on the film despite undergoing chemotherapy and losing her hair.
“This is NOT my movie promotion post. This is to APPLAUD you and your courage during the making of our film. Having discovered that you have #Cancer, that you were going through your chemotherapy and that you had lost most of your hair, you still went ahead and shot for our film. Happily and Professionally!,” Kher wrote.

Describing her performance in the film as “more than brilliant,” the actor shared, “Your performance in The Signature is more than BRILLIANT! It can easily be called one of the best in many years. Beautifully nuanced, heartbreaking, compassionate, effortless, and real.”

“You are the real HERO. A real #RoleModel. A real INFLUENCER! It was my pleasure and privilege to work with you,” he added.

The Signature explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.
Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

The film follows Arvind (Anupam Kher), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip. The film premiered on Zee5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

MUST READ | Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Anupam Kher Mahima Chaudhry Mahima Chaudhry Cancer
