The veteran actor to be out with exciting project LOL with Anupam Kher in New York

The veteran actor Anupam Kher is in New York for his exciting project LOL with Anupam Kher in which he is going to make people laugh in New York. The actor posted his video on twitter and said that he is super excited for LOL with Anupam Kher.

In the video, Anupam Kher wished his fans Good Morning and was walking around the set in which he was going to perform and also showed the engine of the train of New York express. He said that he was going to do the comic sequence after a long time as he was a comedy actor and did a number of comic roles then. He also stated about his 80s film in which he did fun roles and how much he misses them and now he is back with doing such thing again after a long time.

Anupam Kher is not only an actor but also an author and has written a number of books like The Best Thing About You Is You!, Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography and many others. He is very much active on social media and keeps posting funny videos and stories of him on his Instagram official account and not only this he is also active on Twitter in which he keeps writing about the issues and gives updates about things he encounters and get to know about.

Anupam Kher made his debut with the film Saaransh i which he played the role of an old man at the age of 27 and was recognized by it after this he did a number of films and portrayed the role of the father in most of the films.

Anupam Kher will be coming up with his new character in the film Mungilal Rocks. The film is directed by Shashi Ranjan and will be released in the year 2020.

