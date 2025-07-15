Anupam Kher On Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3 ‘ Controversy, ‘Can’t See Sister’s Sindoor Getting Destroyed For Art’

Veteran Indian actor, Anupam Kher has recently shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding Singer-Actor, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ featuring Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir. Kher expressed that while it is Diljit’s fundamental right to express and he should be allowed to do so, he himself will not prefer engaging in projects that clash with his nationalist sentiments.

During his interview with NDTV, Kher explained , ‘It’s his fundamental right. He has full freedom to exercise his right and he should be given freedom to exercise it. I can say from my point of view that maybe I wouldn’t do what he did.’

Anupam Kher’s Stance On Working With Pakistani Artists

Anupam Kher is known for his bold expression of nationalist views and to explain his stance on the debate around Diljit and Hania’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, he drew upon a metaphorical comparison. He said that if his neighbor, a talented singer, slaps his father, as a son no matter what, he will not invite that singer to his home. ‘But I wouldn’t be able to do that. I am not that great’, told Kher.

Kher further emphasized that for him, artistic talent can never overtake nationalism and political tensions as he associates India with his own family. He added, ‘The rule that I practice at my home, I practice in my country. I am not that great that I could see my family get hit or see my sister’s sindoor get destroyed for art. Those who can do so, they have all the freedom,” he added.

Kher’s opinions are rooted in the suffering women had to go through as the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, who lost their husbands in this tragic targeted attack.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh was brutally scrutinized for his decision to act alongside Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir in his film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, especially after the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor. Much of the criticism also stems from Hania Aamir’s social media post condemning Operation Sindoor.

When announcement was made about the release of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ outside India, the criticism skyrocketed and Diljit himself stepped in to clarify that the film was shot much before the Pahalgam attack and it’s necessary to release the film since the makers will not be able to afford the financial losses.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Calls Out Bollywood’s Obsession With Fairness: ‘They Lightened My Skin’