Anupam Kher Questions Elon Musk After His X Account Gets Locked

Anupam Kher’s X account was temporarily locked due to a copyright violation complaint. The actor, who has been active on the platform for over 18 years, seeks clarification from Elon Musk on which post violated the rules. Read on to learn more about the incident and its resolution.

Anupam Kher, a renowned actor with over 20 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), recently experienced a frustrating issue when his account was temporarily locked for allegedly violating copyright rules. The actor, who has been active on the platform for 18 years, voiced his concerns directly to X owner Elon Musk, seeking clarity on the matter.

Anupam Kher’s X Account Locked Over Copyright Violation

On February 24, Anupam Kher took to X to share that his account had been locked due to a complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). He expressed surprise over the situation, as he has always been mindful of social media rules. The actor shared a screenshot showing the notification from X, which stated that his account was locked because it had received a valid DMCA complaint regarding copyrighted content.

“I’ve been using X since 2007 and have never faced such an issue. I’m curious to know which post of mine violated your rules,” Kher wrote in his post, tagging Elon Musk. He called the situation “absurd” and requested an explanation from the social media platform.

What Triggered the Copyright Violation?

The message Kher received from X indicated that the platform had received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint, claiming that content posted on his account infringed on someone’s copyrighted work. According to the DMCA, copyright owners have the right to notify platforms like X if their intellectual property is being used without permission. In this case, X took down the flagged content as a result of the complaint.

Fans quickly speculated that the issue might have stemmed from Kher sharing clips of the India vs. Pakistan Champions Trophy match on February 23. However, the exact cause of the copyright violation remains unclear.

Kher’s X Account Restored

After a brief period of being locked, Kher’s account was restored, much to the relief of his followers. With over 20 million followers, Kher is a popular figure on the platform, regularly interacting with his fans and voicing his opinions on various matters. His fans were quick to rally behind him, with many suggesting that the temporary suspension was a mistake.

What’s Next for Anupam Kher on X?

As the actor awaits clarification from Elon Musk, Kher’s post has sparked conversations about the challenges of managing copyright issues on social media platforms. Given the growing prevalence of copyright claims and the need for clearer guidelines, Kher’s experience highlights the complexities users may face when sharing content online.

