Turkish hackers Ayyildiz Tim obviously hacked the Twitter handles of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday after comparative assaults on the online networking records of moderate American identities a month ago. Messages with the words ‘Love Pakistan’ were tweeted from the hacked accounts, causing horror among Kher’s a great many devotees. The programmers changed Kher’s Twitter handle name from ‘AnupamPKher’ to ‘AnupamPKherTC’, bringing about it losing its blue tick. The record was quickly suspended before being restored.

Dasgupta’s record too was suspended while Madhav’s record was accessible with a few tweets posted by Ayyildiz Tim, which had focused on supporters of US President Donald Trump in January.In a tweet on the hackings, Twitter Support stated: “Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts.”

A tweet from Kher’s record after it was hacked expressed “Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured! I Love Pakistan.” Tweets from the Pakistan government on Kashmir and the Pakistani military’s official media arm were quotes tweeted from Dasgupta’s account with the caption “Love Pakistan” before it was suspended.