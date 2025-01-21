Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. Uttar Pradesh police has deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security.

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday touched down in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. After exiting the airport, Kher briefly spoke with ANI and expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual gathering.

“I am here to participate in this spiritual gathering. It feels so good to see people from all walks of life here. I also applaud Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this historic festival in a responsible and safe manner,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who has come to Maha Kumbh, also lauded the organisers.

“I had made a vow for three days, I took holy dip yesterday, today I will do that as well, and tomorrow again. My maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, grandfather, none of them could come – that is why I have to offer tarpan in their name and I am very happy…,” Murty told ANI.

She also wished a long life for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Arrangements are very good here. Police under the leadership of Yogiji have done so much good (work) for the people. May God him a long life, ” she added.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key ‘snan’ dates now are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya – Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police has deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event’s security.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed “water ambulance” at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Anupam Kher Maha Kumbh 2025

