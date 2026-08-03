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Home > Entertainment News > Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH

Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH

Anupam Kher has joined the viral ‘Mere Mehboob – Teri Galiyon Mein’ trend, but with a nostalgic Khosla Ka Ghosla twist. The actor reunited with Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas ahead of the sequel’s release.

Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend (Photo:X)
Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 14:55 IST

Anupam Kher has found a rather entertaining way to revisit one of his most loved characters. The actor recently joined the viral ‘Mere Mehboob – Teri Galiyon Mein’ trend, but instead of simply recreating the popular reel, he brought his Khosla Ka Ghosla co-stars along for a reunion that fans are already enjoying. Dressed as Kamal Kishore Khosla, Anupam recreated the trend alongside Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas. The reunion was particularly amusing for fans of the 2006 cult comedy, given the unforgettable rivalry between Khosla and Boman’s Khurana in the film.

Anupam Kher Brings Khosla And Khurana Back Together

Anupam appeared at the front of the video while Boman, Ranvir and Parvin joined him behind. The actor’s caption cleverly referenced the on-screen rivalry between Khosla and Khurana, hinting that the two characters still cannot quite get on the same page. The timing of the reunion is significant, with the cast currently gearing up for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The much-awaited sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28.

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Watch The Video Here

How Did The ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend Go Viral?

The reel trend gained massive traction after 19-year-old influencer Abhinav Bisht posted a video featuring the song during a student protest in Delhi. The clip quickly crossed millions of views and transformed Bisht into a social media sensation, with his Instagram following reportedly soaring from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands.

The trend subsequently travelled far beyond its original context, with celebrities and creators putting their own spin on the format.

Anupam Kher Had Earlier Addressed Student Protest

Anupam had also spoken about the student-led protests, expressing support for their demands while cautioning protesters against allowing political groups to take over their movement.

Now, with his latest reel, the veteran actor has shifted the conversation back to entertainment, and brought together a much-loved Khosla Ka Ghosla gang in the process.

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Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH
Tags: Anupam KherKhosla Ka Ghosla 2

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Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH

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Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH
Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH
Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH
Anupam Kher Recreates Viral ‘Mere Mehboob’ Trend With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey; Khosla Ka Ghosla Twist Wins Internet – WATCH

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