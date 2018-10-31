Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has resigned from the post of Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India citing busy schedule. In his resignation letter to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anupam Kher said he is committed to his international assignments which includes a TV show and hence he won't be able to devote much time to the premier TV and film institute.

Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has resigned from the post of Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India citing busy schedule. In his resignation letter to Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anupam Kher said he is committed to his international assignments which includes a TV show and hence he won’t be able to devote much time to the premier TV and film institute. Anupam Kher tweeted a photo of his resignation letter along with a post. He said it has been an honour, a privilege and a great learning experience to be the chairman of the prestigious FTII. Anupam Kher took office as the Chairman of FTII in October 2017.

FTII, the premier institute, is located in Pune district of Maharashtra. Anupam Kher had replaced Gajendra Chauhan, who was asked to quit his job due to mounting pressure by protesting students. The students of the premier institute who were protesting against the appointment of Chauhan had claimed that decision of the government to appoint him was politically motivated. Anupam Kher has close relations with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his wife, Kirron Kher, is a BJP Member of Parliamentarian (MP) from Chandigarh constituency.

Kher, a critically acclaimed actor, is known for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Kher has appeared in more than 500 films. Kher was previously the chairman of the Central Board of Fim Certification (CBFC) and the National School of Drama (NSD).

FTII has produced notorious Bollywood personalities like Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Shatrughan Sinha, Raza Murad, Resul Pookutty and late Om Puri.

