Anupam Kher Shares Strong Message On Students’ Protest; Here’s What He Said

Anupam Kher, the veteran Bollywood film actor, is now the newest celebrity to comment on the ongoing nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leaks and the educational reforms demanded by the students. In a highly moving video uploaded to his account on X (formerly known as Twitter), the veteran actor of 71 years old shows immense support for the students while cautioning them about the outside political forces that want to exploit their protests.

This comes at an extremely important time when a lot of students are sitting at Jantar mantar and are continuing their sit-in protest after a violent encounter with the authorities during a march towards Parliament.

What Did Anupam Kher Say In His Message To Protesting Students?

In the video posted on X, Anupam Kher directly spoke to the students, admitting that the recent visuals from the protest showing the lathi charge were very disturbing. Drawing comparison to his own past as a student activist, Kher stated that student-led protests are one of the most authentic social expressions.

“No student should have to go through such circumstances just to make their voice heard,” Kher shared. “I too was once a student. I had dreams, I asked questions, and I questioned the system… In my opinion, a student movement is the most honest voice of our society. Students have no selfish motives. They are worried about their future, they care for their rights, and they dream of making this country better. From the bottom of my heart, I stand with you.”

Kher re-asserted that questioning authority and demanding structural accountability remain fundamental rights within a healthy functional democracy.

Why Did Anupam Kher Warn Students About Political Opportunists?

As he backed the cause, the veteran actor issued a word of caution as a “elder brother,” telling the students to keep a close eye on who joins their protest group. “Big crowds don’t necessarily mean power, especially when politicians and troublemakers get involved for their own gains in the light of the frustration of youth.”

Kher pointed out how politicians always manage to divert media attention from students’ concerns in favor of their own party gains:

Diverted Attention: Outside figures shift focus from core educational reforms toward partisan mudslinging.

Loss of Ownership: Media narratives gradually prioritize political speeches over student voices.

Diluted Impact: The genuine suffering of students gets pushed aside while external leaders capture the headlines.

“When people from outside start participating in your protest—politicians or people whose purpose is not your cause but their own agenda—then be careful,” Kher cautioned. “They don’t come to understand your pain but to further their political interests. Gradually, the issue is no longer yours. The cameras become theirs, the headlines become theirs, the agenda becomes theirs, while the suffering remains yours.”

How Is The Film Industry Divided Over The Student Demonstrations?

This balanced response of Anupam Kher is part of the rising divide between different members of the Indian film industry when it comes to dissent and activism.

On one side of the scale, there are many actors who have outright rejected the police lathi charge and called upon the government to enter into dialogues instead of controlling the riots. Actors such as Huma Qureshi, Tovino Thomas, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vismaya Mohanlal are some of those who have condemned the police actions. Even experienced personalities such as Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj have supported the protesters by joining them outside the protest area.

On the other hand, personalities such as Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini were against the demonstration on the streets and felt that all matters pertaining to policies should be settled through parliamentary discussions or through elections only.

ALSO READ: Did Akshay Kumar Use A Teleprompter In Films? Sudhir Pandey Reveals