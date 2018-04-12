Earlier this week, the first look of Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India from the heavily-anticipated movie, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister,’ was made public. The uncanny resemblance between the two veterans has been ensured for a movie on the political honcho. Anupam Kher doesn’t only look like Dr Manmohan Singh, but he has made it a point to even copy some of his mannerisms, as is evident in the exclusive video obtained by Republic TV. Coming back to the first look, it was first shared by Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and an Indian film critic, on his Twitter handle.

A few days ago veteran actor Anupam Kher started shooting for his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister which is basedon Manmohan Singh. From the on-set photos, it looked like Anupam looked had gotten into the skin of the character and now the first clip of the film is out and it confirms our belief that Anupam Kher was indeed the right choice for the part. Anupam Kher has slipped into the skin of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and one can see this in the way Kher walks. Speaking about his role, Kher had earlier said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name and the shoot of the project has already started in London. Apart from Kher, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna who will play Baru and Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra will be seen playing Priyanka Gandhi. Aahana earlier told indianexpress.com, “Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we’ll start the shoot. That’s what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system.”

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter dances to Prabhudeva’s epic song Muqabla

This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself.🙏 #PowerOfSocialMedia pic.twitter.com/xMCfoCnAmS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 11, 2018

The Accidental Prime Minister also stars German actor Suzanne Bernert who will play Sonia Gandhi in the film. Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film’s creative producer is Hansal Mehta. The film is expected to release on December 21.

ALSO READ: October film review: Varun Dhawan’s new film crawls at a mind-numbing pace

ALSO READ: Student Of The Year 2: Karan Johar introduces his new students; Twitterati shouts ‘Nepotism’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App