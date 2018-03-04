Anupam Kher on Saturday spoke at the London School of Economics SU India Forum (LIF) 2018. The versatile actor was invited for a special speech held in London. Featured in more than 500 movies, the chairperson of The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) took to Twitter to thank the students of India forum for the opportunity.

One of the most versatile actors, Anupam Kher was invited to speak at the LSE SU India Forum (LIF) 2018, hosted by the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) on Saturday. A unique conference held in the United Kingdom, LSE SU India forum involves panel discussions and speeches by keynote speakers on current issues faced by India in different fields. The legendary was seen acknowledging the chance given to him to speak at such a prestigious platform. He further added saying, hope to motivate students by sharing his life experiences.

The program was earlier known as Economic Forum for India at LSE before it was renamed as London School of Economics Students’ Union India Forum. The forum is a platform that makes students, professionals, and leaders interact, hear and engage the inspiring leaders. The iconic star took to Twitter to thank the students.

Landed in London for my keynote lecture at @LSESUIndiaSoc at #LondonSchoolOfEconomics. It is FREEZING. But I am sure meeting & interacting with brilliant students will make d temperature warmer. By the way I never got more than 38% marks.😎🤓 #PowerOfFailure #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/Siw47KQxpp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2018

The chairperson of The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he has featured in over 500 films like Saaransh, Karma, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, A Wednesday! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! He was also noted saying, “the youth, I believe, are the future of the country. They live in times of tough competition where certain failure is inevitable. The power of failure gave me the strength to succeed and it is our responsibility to help our youth realise this to be able to live life to its fullest.”

