Legendary actor Anupam Kher is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming Bollywood movie The Accidental Prime Minister. He will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. While talking to his fans on Twitter, the Saaransh star was noted saying that he was amazed and confused in the beginning but when he read the script, it blew his mind and challenged the actor in him. When asked about playing the role of current Indian PM Narendra Modi, the star said that he will be introducing the actor in due course.

He was quoted saying that no one doesn’t get such script so often. There was no struggle. He is a trained professional actor and sincere to his profession. Based on the book written by Sanjaya Baru, the movie features Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, Divya Seth Shah as Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie. Debut director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the movie will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. The Accidental Prime Minister is produced by Bohra Bros and penned by Mayank Tewari. The Special 26 star has a brilliant experience shooting for the film which shot in London and Delhi.

The actor even took to his official Instagram account to introduce Vijay Gutte. Stating him the dynamic director of our The Accidental Prime Minister, he praised the director and said that he has an amazing grasp of the medium. In his post, he wrote, “He is unassuming and wonderfully focused. He is caring and stubborn. I am glad he chose this film as his first one. He will need your wishes and blessings.”

