Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based on Real-Life Challenges

Veteran actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher has announced the release of his fourth book, titled Different But No Less. He shared the news via an Instagram video, calling the book “very special.” The book draws from Kher’s personal life experiences and reflects the themes of resilience and optimism. Known for his previous works including The Best Thing About You Is You, Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, and Your Best Day Is Today, Kher continues to focus on self-help and motivation. “My motivational books come from my own experiences of life,” Kher wrote in his caption on Instagram.

Book Shares the Backstory of Upcoming Film ‘Tanvi The Great’

In his video post, Kher revealed that Different But No Less also chronicles the making of his upcoming directorial film, Tanvi The Great. The book discusses the personal and professional challenges he faced during the project. “This book is not about storms. It’s about sailing through them. It’s about not letting anyone else get affected by your own predicament,” he stated. The book aims to share a deeper look into the emotional journey behind the creation of the film, highlighting the resilience required to pursue creative work under pressure and adversity.

Message of Hope, Faith, and Self-Belief at the Core of the Book

Anupam Kher emphasized that the core message of Different But No Less is rooted in hope, faith, and navigating through life’s chaos. “It’s about putting your faith in your own self to the test. It’s about optimism and hope. It’s about finding your way through the chaos. It’s about following the greatest GPS God has gifted us—our heart,” he said. The book continues Kher’s tradition of offering inspiration through real-life insights and lessons. It will be available in stores soon, expanding his portfolio as a writer focused on personal growth and motivation.

Kher Prepares for ‘Tanvi The Great’ Release in July

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is preparing for the release of his directorial film Tanvi The Great, scheduled to hit theatres on July 18. The film stars Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen. It features sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the film aligns with the themes explored in the book. With both the book and the film, Kher continues to blend storytelling with meaningful life lessons and motivational messages.

