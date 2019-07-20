Anupam Kher recently visited friends Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. The veteran actor took to Twitter and shared a lovely photo of the terrific trio posing for the camera with all smiles.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. It’s been a long time since Rishi Kapoor has gone there for his cancer treatment and is waiting to return home. Many Bollywood stars are seen meeting the power couple Rishi and Neetu and this time it was Anupam Kher.

Anupam shared a picture on his Twitter account yesterday expressing his feelings for his friends Neetu and Rishi. From seeing the photo, it can be said that they had a great time there and Anupam loved their company. With the photo, Anupam wrote he felt wonderful and both Neetu and rishi are examples of human endurance.

Apart from Anupam, Neetu also shared a picture on her Instagram thanking Anupam for his love and support. Neetu Kapoor never fails to give her latest updates on social media, she has been seen posting pictures very often. According to reports, Rishi Kapoor is on his last stage of cancer treatment and will go back to India by the end of August.

It is always wonderful & inspirational to spend time with my friends #NeetuKapoor & @chintskap. Both of them are a great example of human endurance & triumph. Road to recovery, both, physical & mental is faster if there is love, care & determination. Well done!! Jai Ho.🙏😍👍 pic.twitter.com/YZYRKLWAUA — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 19, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor keeps visiting parents in New York and apart from him many Bollywood celebrities visit Rishi and Neetu giving their blessings, support and love to the duo. On the work front, Rishi was last seen in 102 Not Out alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachan. There are no reports of his new films yet as the actor is busy with the treatment in New York from a long time.

