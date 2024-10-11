Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ To Premiere On Netflix On This Date

Veteran actor Anupam Kher 's film 'Vijay 69' is all set to be released on Netflix on November 8. The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ To Premiere On Netflix On This Date

Veteran actor Anupam Kher ‘s film ‘Vijay 69’ is all set to be released on Netflix on November 8. The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

As per the makers, ‘Vijay 69’ “promises to be a must-watch family entertainer that will inspire audiences of all ages.” It follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions.

With its playful spirit and heartfelt message, the film taps into those universal “pick yourself up” moments, blending humour and emotion as it explores the relationships that sustain us.

Speaking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “Vijay 69 is more than just a film — it’s a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit. It embodies the belief that age is never a barrier to pursuing our dreams, and every chapter of life offers the chance for new beginnings. Playing this role has been an inspiring journey for me, and I’m excited for audiences around the world to experience this wholesome story on Netflix.”

He added, ” I would also like to thank our writer and director, Akshay Roy, and the producers, Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, for giving me this opportunity to remind everyone that no matter the age, our potential for greatness is limitless.”

‘Vijay 69’ is created under Netflix and YRF Entertainment banners.

Meanwhile, Kher is currently being lauded for his performance in ‘The Signature’. It explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

MUST READ | Barun Sobti Has This To Say About His Role in ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Anupam Kher Vijay 69 Vijay 69 release date
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

European Parliament Calls for Unconditional Release of Uyghur Residents in New Resolution

European Parliament Calls for Unconditional Release of Uyghur Residents in New Resolution

Ollie Pope Lauds Root, Brook After England Beat Pakistan in First Test

Ollie Pope Lauds Root, Brook After England Beat Pakistan in First Test

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox