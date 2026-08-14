LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

Anupama Parameswaran has spoken candidly about a difficult past relationship, describing panic attacks, severe anxiety, weight loss and physical health problems. The actress clarified that she did not experience direct physical abuse, but said the emotional distress had a profound impact on her body.

Anupama Parameswaran (Photo:X)
Anupama Parameswaran (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 21:54 IST

Anupama Parameswaran has offered another deeply personal glimpse into a difficult period of her life, describing how a past relationship affected both her mental and physical well-being. In a recent conversation with Dhanya Varma, the Dragon actor recalled experiencing intense anxiety, panic attacks, blackouts and significant weight loss. Anupama said these were problems she had never dealt with before, describing herself as a happy and carefree person before the relationship.

“I was a happy child. I was a normal child. I would chill in my life,” she recalled.

You Might Be Interested In

Anupama Parameswaran Recalls Panic Attacks, Weight Loss

The actress said the emotional strain became so severe that everyday situations began triggering physical reactions. She recalled suffering panic and anxiety attacks, frequent blackouts and losing considerable weight. At one point, she said, her right eye began twitching so severely that a shoot had to be stopped.

Anupama also described struggling to eat, saying conversations would sometimes trigger her anxiety to such an extent that she would vomit. Yet she continued working. “I was crying every single night for hours and hours, and I would have to get up and go for a shoot,” she said.

‘There Was No Direct Physical Abuse’

Anupama also spoke about the physical consequences she experienced during that period. She recalled developing swelling around her eye and said her lacrimal gland eventually became severely affected, requiring surgery. She pointed to promotional appearances for Paradha, saying one side of her eye appeared visibly swollen at the time. The actress further said she had developed “wounds” and other issues in her body, but made an important distinction: she said there was no direct physical abuse.

Instead, she described the lasting impact of emotional distress, saying she had expected certain things from her partner but experienced what she characterised as further “destruction”.

Anupama’s Comments Renew Interest In Her Past Relationship

Anupama had previously spoken about experiencing what she described as “narcissistic abuse” in a relationship, prompting online speculation about the identity of the person involved. However, she has not publicly confirmed the identity of the partner she was referring to, and speculation should not be treated as fact. The latest interview has prompted strong reactions online, with one viewer describing the second part of the conversation as even more difficult to watch.

Anupama’s account offers a sobering reminder that abuse and emotional distress do not always leave visible marks—and their effects can sometimes surface through the body in ways that are impossible to ignore.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’
Tags: Anupama Parameswaran

RELATED News

The Traitors Season 2: Abhishek Malhan Takes A Dig At Munawar Faruqui After Eviction; ‘Takleef Hui Hai…’

Farah Khan Reveals Her Daughters Feel ‘Ugly’ Despite Growing Up In The Spotlight: ‘Please Meet My Daughters’

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Praises IAS Officer Tukaram Mundhe’s Food Safety Crackdown: ‘Price Of Honesty Is Often Very High’

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig At Govinda’s Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani’s Dressing Style; ‘Sugar Daddy Itna Ameer Hai…’ | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

India Star Jemimah Rodrigues Misses Asia Cup, Asian Games Due to Hamstring Injury

Abishek Porel Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody After Bail Plea Rejected

Al-Hilal vs Al-Faisaly LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League LIVE in UK, USA, Saudi Arabia And India

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

“Fair and Secure”: President Droupadi Murmu Emphasizes Exam Reforms In Independence Day Eve Address

‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video

“Deep and Strong Ties”: MEA Steps In To Defend India-Italy Relations After Congress’ Meloni Jibe

Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus

Rs. 0.75 MultiBagger Penny Stock, Plus 56 Percent in 1 Month — Why Institutions Are Paying 25 Percent Premium for GACM TECHNOLOGIES Shares?

Babar Azam Hit on Hand, Retires Hurt During Warm-Up Ahead of England Tests: WATCH Viral Video

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’
Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’
Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’
Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

QUICK LINKS