Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Severe Anxiety During Past Relationship: ‘I Was Crying Every Single Night’

Anupama Parameswaran has offered another deeply personal glimpse into a difficult period of her life, describing how a past relationship affected both her mental and physical well-being. In a recent conversation with Dhanya Varma, the Dragon actor recalled experiencing intense anxiety, panic attacks, blackouts and significant weight loss. Anupama said these were problems she had never dealt with before, describing herself as a happy and carefree person before the relationship.

“I was a happy child. I was a normal child. I would chill in my life,” she recalled.

Anupama Parameswaran Recalls Panic Attacks, Weight Loss

The actress said the emotional strain became so severe that everyday situations began triggering physical reactions. She recalled suffering panic and anxiety attacks, frequent blackouts and losing considerable weight. At one point, she said, her right eye began twitching so severely that a shoot had to be stopped.

#Anupama candid part 2 out now -He once slutshamed me before entering a stage -I suffered a lot from panic attacks and black outs to even weight loss -I cried every night and it even lead to my lacrimal gland felling of which we had to do surgery pic.twitter.com/QXasy3dk00 — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 14, 2026

#Anupama candid part 2 out now -He once slutshamed me before entering a stage -I suffered a lot from panic attacks and black outs to even weight loss -I cried every night and it even lead to my lacrimal gland felling of which we had to do surgery pic.twitter.com/QXasy3dk00 — Front Row (@FrontRowTeam) August 14, 2026

2nd part of interview of anupama is even worse https://t.co/vpNiqZO3uS — LA PAUSA (@Amaa__4) August 14, 2026

Anupama also described struggling to eat, saying conversations would sometimes trigger her anxiety to such an extent that she would vomit. Yet she continued working. “I was crying every single night for hours and hours, and I would have to get up and go for a shoot,” she said.

‘There Was No Direct Physical Abuse’

Anupama also spoke about the physical consequences she experienced during that period. She recalled developing swelling around her eye and said her lacrimal gland eventually became severely affected, requiring surgery. She pointed to promotional appearances for Paradha, saying one side of her eye appeared visibly swollen at the time. The actress further said she had developed “wounds” and other issues in her body, but made an important distinction: she said there was no direct physical abuse.

Instead, she described the lasting impact of emotional distress, saying she had expected certain things from her partner but experienced what she characterised as further “destruction”.

Anupama’s Comments Renew Interest In Her Past Relationship

Anupama had previously spoken about experiencing what she described as “narcissistic abuse” in a relationship, prompting online speculation about the identity of the person involved. However, she has not publicly confirmed the identity of the partner she was referring to, and speculation should not be treated as fact. The latest interview has prompted strong reactions online, with one viewer describing the second part of the conversation as even more difficult to watch.

Anupama’s account offers a sobering reminder that abuse and emotional distress do not always leave visible marks—and their effects can sometimes surface through the body in ways that are impossible to ignore.