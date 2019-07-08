Anupama Parameswaran photos: South Indian actor who is also rumored girlfriend of Jasprit Bumrah, Indian bowler, is a hot diva and she knows it! Take a look at her top 30 clicks inside.

Anupama Parameswaran photos: Anupama Parameswaran who is currently trending on twitter predominantly works in the south industry and is best known for her debut film Premam in 2015 where she played the role of Mary George.

Anupama Parameswaran who as per reports is dating Indian Bowler Jasprit Burah completed her studies from CMS college Kerala and majored in Communicative English until she dropped out to pursue acting full time.

In a span of just 5 years, she has managed to earn a name for herself in the south industry be it Malayalam, Telugu or Tamil. She is also an internet sensation with more than 5 million followers on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with her hot and sexy pics.

Check out some of her hot pictures here:

Some of her movies are- Preman, James &Alice, A Aa, Kodi, Sathamanam Bhavati, Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Vunnadh Okate Zindagi, Krishnarjuna Yudham, Tej I Love you, Hello guru Prema Kosame, Natasaarvabhowma, and on the work front she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Rakshadu.

Apart from being an actor, she is also an assistant director and even has won awards for her amazing performance. She has been honored with 11th Ramu Karyat Awards, Asianet Film Awards, SIIMA awards Apsara Awards in 2017, IIFA utsavam, Filmfare Award for A Aa, Kodi, Preman and SIIMA awards.

The diva can rock any ensemble be it ethnic, bikini, dress or western wear, Anupama Parameswaran is a sight to behold in these 30 clicks. So check them out here!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App