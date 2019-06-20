Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are currently all set for their upcoming film which is not titled yet. Reports revealed that Padmavat fame Anupriya Goenka will also feature in the film and will share the screens with Vaani Kapoor who will play the female lead role in Siddharth Anand's directorial.

It seems that more than the maker’s, fans are much excited for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s Yashraj film. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and apart from Tiger and Hrithik, the film also features Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Recently, reports reveal that Padmavat fame Anupriya Goenka has also come on board for the film. Anupriya is best known for depicting the role of Shahid Kapoor’s first wife in Padmavat with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Recently, the actor revealed that she is much excited about the film and feels honored to a part of the film.

She also revealed that working with such brilliant people with their super experienced team is fun as well as a unique experience. She also said that she is very thankful to Aditya and Siddharth for giving her this opportunity. Talking about the film, though the title of the film is not revealed it is called as Hrithik vs Tiger. For now, everything is raw and fans are much excited about the film. The film will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019.

Talking about Anupriya, the actor first shot to fame when she played the role of a lesbian in India’s first lesbian ad for Myntra in 2013. She made her on-screen debut in Telugu film Potugadu. After which she continued appearing in supporting roles in hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Nagmati, Padmavat, which ranked the highest grossing film of the year. Recently, Anupriya featured in revenge mystery film Kissebaz with costars–Pankaj Tripathi and Evelyn Sharma.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, the actor is currently gearing up for Vikas Bahl’s film Super 30. The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and is educational program Super 30. Apart from Hrithik Roshan shares the screens with television actor Mrunal Thakur who portrays the role of Hrithik’s on-screen wife. The film will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

