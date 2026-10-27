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Home > Entertainment News > Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?

Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?

Anuradha Paudwal reportedly recorded ‘Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai’ with Kumar Sanu for Sadak despite having a 102°F fever.

Anuradha Paudwal (Image: X)
Anuradha Paudwal (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 19:53 IST

The songs sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu are considered an integral part of the golden era of Bollywood music from the 1990s.  One such track is “Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai” in the movie Sadak from 1991. Even though the romantic song continues to bring back sweet memories to music fans, there is something more about the process of the song recording which has been revealed.

According to Anuradha Paudwal herself who talked about the incident in one of her interviews, she recorded the song having a severe fever of 102 degrees. She continued with the recording even though she felt sick because of the additional cost involved with rescheduling the recording session.

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Why Did Anuradha Paudwal Record The Song Despite Having A Fever?

According to reports about the interview, Paudwal had a temperature of 102°F when she arrived for the recording session. Despite her condition, she decided to proceed rather than risk disrupting the schedule. The reported reason was practical: booking the studio again could mean additional expenses. Recording sessions involve several arrangements, and postponing one can create complications for the people involved. Paudwal’s account offers a glimpse into the pressures that can accompany music production, even when a singer is already an established name in the industry.

The anecdote also highlights the demands that playback singers have sometimes faced while working around tight schedules. However, the story concerns a specific recording session and should not be taken as a suggestion that artists ought to work through illness.

Which Song Did Anuradha Paudwal Record With Kumar Sanu?

The song was ‘Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai’ from the movie Sadak. Released in 1991, the song features the voices of both Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu and went on to become one of the notable songs of the movie.

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the movie is known for its soundtrack, which became the voice of early 1990s Hindi movies. The romantic nature of the song and the combination of voices of both singers made it a popular one among people who grew up in that era.

Why Does The Sadak Song Still Bring Back 90s Nostalgia?

The music of the 1990s continues to hold a special place for Bollywood listeners, with many songs from the period remaining popular long after their original releases. Sadak is remembered not only for its story and performances but also for its music. Paudwal was among the prominent playback singers of the era, while Sanu became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable male voices during the decade. Their collaboration on ‘Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai’ remains part of that musical legacy.

The reported recording anecdote adds an unusual detail to the history of a song many listeners already know by heart. Decades later, the track continues to bring back memories of 1990s Bollywood and the story of how it was recorded offers another reason to revisit it.

ALSO READ: B.P. Singh Cause Of Death: How Did The CID And Aahat Creator Die At 77?

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Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?
Tags: 90s SongsAnuradha PaudwalBollywood musicentertainment newsKumar SanuSadak

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Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?

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Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?

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Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?
Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?
Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?
Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?
Anuradha Paudwal Had 102°F Fever While Recording This Kumar Sanu Duet From Sadak — Do You Remember It?

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