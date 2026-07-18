LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has landed in controversy after questioning the LGBTQ community's "contribution to society" during a recent podcast. Her remarks have sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many calling them uninformed and insensitive.

Anuradha Paudwal (Photo: X)
Anuradha Paudwal (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 18:19 IST

Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has come under fire after comments she made about the LGBTQ community during a recent podcast went viral on social media. The singer questioned the community’s contribution to society while discussing marriage and changing social values, triggering widespread criticism online. Speaking on journalist Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Anuradha was asked whether she believes the institution of marriage has weakened over the years. In response, she linked the decline of marriage to the rights being given to the LGBTQ community.

What Did Anuradha Paudwal Say?

Sharing her views, the singer said the “sanctity” of marriage has diminished and questioned the role of LGBTQ individuals in society. “The sanctity isn’t left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know,” she said.

Anuradha added that she believes a man and a woman marrying, starting a family and raising children is the traditional model that contributes to society. She also acknowledged that she “might have missed a point” but maintained that she did not understand how LGBTQ relationships contribute to social welfare.

You Might Be Interested In

Social Media Users Call Out the Remarks

The comments quickly drew criticism across social media platforms, with many users arguing that sexual orientation has no bearing on a person’s contribution to society. One user wrote that LGBTQ people contribute in every profession, whether as doctors, engineers, artists, teachers or taxpayers, adding that “being gay is a sexual orientation, not a profession.”

Another pointed out that same-sex couples also seek to build families, legally adopt children and contribute to society like everyone else.

Several users also urged public figures to educate themselves on LGBTQ issues before making sweeping statements, while others expressed disappointment over the singer’s remarks.

Anuradha Paudwal’s Legacy

Anuradha Paudwal began her playback singing career with a shloka in the 1973 film Abhimaan before delivering memorable songs in films such as Hero, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Saajan. Over the years, she has also become one of India’s most recognised voices in devotional music.

As of now, Anuradha Paudwal has not issued any clarification or responded to the criticism surrounding her remarks.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’
Tags: Anuradha Paudwal

RELATED News

What Is Balan: The Boy About? OTT Release Date, Platform And Cast Explained

Jennifer Winget Finally Introduces Her Husband With Dreamy Wedding Photos: ‘Our Stars Aligned’

Saiyaara Composer Tanishk Bagchi Says He’s Still Awaiting Rs 8 Lakh Royalty: ‘Success Came, But They Forgot Who Stood By Them’

Who Is Lachit Borphukan? The Legendary Ahom Warrior Assam CM Wants Aditya Dhar To Make A Biopic On

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

LATEST NEWS

CM Yogi Inaugurates/Lays Foundation Stones For 43 Projects Worth More Than Rs 207 Crore For Amroha And Dhanaura Assembly Constituencies

Minerva Academy FC Defends World Youth Cup Title, Beats Brazil’s RS Sports Yellow to Win Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden

Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

Ramesh Mhatre Ordered To Surrender By 5 PM: Why Bombay HC Took Rare Step Of Cancelling His Bail

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Out Today: Download DHSE Marksheet At DigiLocker, SMS, iExams

SKYY RIDER ELECTRIC Secures Orders for 500+ Vehicles in Q1 FY 2026-27, Strengthening Its Position in India’s Electric Mobility Sector

AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: 65.92% Students Qualify; Know How To Download Scorecard At allindiabarexamination.com

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch On July 24: Expected Price, New Features, Turbo Engine And All You Need To Know

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

Badrinath Temple Donation Case: 2 Arrests So far, More Suspects Under Scanner

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’
Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’
Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’
Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

QUICK LINKS