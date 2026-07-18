Anuradha Paudwal Sparks Outrage After Questioning LGBTQ Community’s ‘Contribution To Society’

What Did Anuradha Paudwal Say?

Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has come under fire after comments she made about the LGBTQ community during a recent podcast went viral on social media. The singer questioned the community’s contribution to society while discussing marriage and changing social values, triggering widespread criticism online. Speaking on journalist Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Anuradha was asked whether she believes the institution of marriage has weakened over the years. In response, she linked the decline of marriage to the rights being given to the LGBTQ community.

Sharing her views, the singer said the “sanctity” of marriage has diminished and questioned the role of LGBTQ individuals in society. “The sanctity isn’t left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know,” she said.

Anuradha added that she believes a man and a woman marrying, starting a family and raising children is the traditional model that contributes to society. She also acknowledged that she “might have missed a point” but maintained that she did not understand how LGBTQ relationships contribute to social welfare.

Social Media Users Call Out the Remarks

The comments quickly drew criticism across social media platforms, with many users arguing that sexual orientation has no bearing on a person’s contribution to society. One user wrote that LGBTQ people contribute in every profession, whether as doctors, engineers, artists, teachers or taxpayers, adding that “being gay is a sexual orientation, not a profession.”

Another pointed out that same-sex couples also seek to build families, legally adopt children and contribute to society like everyone else.

Several users also urged public figures to educate themselves on LGBTQ issues before making sweeping statements, while others expressed disappointment over the singer’s remarks.

Anuradha Paudwal’s Legacy

Anuradha Paudwal began her playback singing career with a shloka in the 1973 film Abhimaan before delivering memorable songs in films such as Hero, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Saajan. Over the years, she has also become one of India’s most recognised voices in devotional music.

As of now, Anuradha Paudwal has not issued any clarification or responded to the criticism surrounding her remarks.