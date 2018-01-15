Mukkabaaz director Anurag Kashyap recently gave a statement to a leading daily saying that he wants to work with Chak De actor Shah Rukh Khan before he retires. Kashyap is known for his edgy, non-commercial movies which attract a niche crowd to the theatres. But can he direct a commercial movie for King Khan?

In a recent interview with a leading daily Mukkabaaz director, Anurag Kashyap gave a statement that he will not retire until he adds a Shah Rukh Khan movie to his resume. Kashyap, who is known for his out of the box, edgy movies reached an all-time high after he directed the box office hit Gangs of Wasseypur which shook theatregoers as the audiences flocked to multiplexes after the trailer branded it as a cult movie at power with Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction.

If you look at Anurag Kashyap’s directorial career, a majority of the movies are off-beat, non-commercial projects that attract a niche audience. Movies like Dev D, Ugly, Black Friday, Ranam Raghav 2.0 are intense works of art that shake the audience to the core and provide a quality cinema experience. Kashyap has never done ‘paisa wasool’ movies like Salman Khan’s Kick or Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. His movies have an underlying motive which is why he has a cult following. His one attempt at commercial cinema was through Bombay Velvet which blew up in his face. This just makes us think if Kashyap can successfully direct a mainstream artist like Shah Rukh Khan.

When you think about SRK, you go down memory lane with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Main Hoon Na which made us fall in love with him and his romantic, close to perfect characters. The King Khan of Bollywood, as he is rightly named is one of the most known actors around the world and I don’t think he wants to lose that position until he retires which is why we have seen him do non-commercial movies. Shah Rukh Khan is a caricature of his roles in the ’90s and is refusing to come out of the shadow.

SRK has hardly done ‘serious’ roles, although he made a few attempts at it with Swades, Chak De India, Raees and Don, out of which only Chak De India was successful and Don was a highly commercialised venture which lost its touch with every sequel. This is what made him go back to doing masala movies and that too not really successful ones. Shah Rukh’s credibility has gone down massively in the last few years after giving consecutive flops like Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Ra.One, Dilwale, Fan and the most recent Jab Happy Met Sejal and hence he is in need of a change of pace, a perfect edgy yet commercial movie.

If we think of the directors that can deliver that, Anurag Kashyap does come to mind but he cannot do it without a screenwriter like Zeshan Quadri who has written Gangs of Waasseypur and Revolver Rani. Kashyap is in desperate need of a movie that brings in the box office collection which none of his previous ventures have brought in, but there is no way the current worlds of Kashyap and SRK can merge together without a strong binding power.

When I think of these two together, I think of a fresh and commercialised take on Kashyap’s 2007 movie, No Smoking. The original story which starred John Abraham was about K, a chain-smoker who visits a rehabilitation centre to quit smoking. He is released after he signs a cheque of Rs 21,oo,ooo and is warned that his family will be killed if he dares to smoke again. If you think about it, it’s a very simple concept that can be spiced up by Quadri’s edgy writing, SRK’s Don+Raees+Chak De India avatar and Kashyap’s quirky direction.

This I think is the ‘perfect’ way to go if Anurag Kashyap wants to make a King Khan movie and make money at the same time. Which Kashyap movie do you think SRK would be perfect in? Let us know in the comments below.