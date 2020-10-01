Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh. The police had yesterday issued a summon to Anurag Kashyap.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Thursday to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh. The police had yesterday issued a summon to Anurag Kashyap to appear before it today for questioning in the matter. Meanwhile, a team of Versova Police Station took Payal Ghosh to a government hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri for a medical test in the case. The actress had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

On September 20, ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’ actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.” Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were ‘baseless’.

A team from Versova police station on Thursday took actor Payal Ghosh, who has filed a sexual assault case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, to a government hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri for a medical test in the matter. The Mumbai Police had on Wednesday issued a summon to Anurag Kashyap to appear before them on October 1 in connection to the sexual assault allegations. According to reports, the director is expected to appear before the Versova police for questioning today.

“I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him,” said Ghosh. Earlier Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and actor Huma Qureshi issued a statement in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and demanded people to protect the sanctity of the #MeToo movement.

