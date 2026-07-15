Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

As concerns grow over activist Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health during his indefinite hunger strike, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly expressed solidarity with him, saying he can no longer remain silent.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kashyap shared an emotional note praising Wangchuk’s determination and questioning the government’s response to the ongoing protest. “There was a time when hunger strikes had meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike without reason. It’s deeply disturbing when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives,” he wrote.

Calling Wangchuk “a believer in truth and justice,” Kashyap added that he does not possess the courage to undertake such a protest himself and described the activist as a “braveheart.”

‘I feel ashamed to stay quiet’

In a separate Instagram post, the filmmaker expressed stronger emotions over the issue. “Ab hadd ho rahi hai” (This has gone too far), he wrote.

In the caption, Kashyap criticised what he described as growing public indifference, adding that he now feels “ashamed” to remain silent. His remarks have since drawn attention on social media, with many users reacting to his support for Wangchuk.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, launching an indefinite fast over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The organisation has been protesting in Delhi since June 6, accusing authorities of failing to address concerns surrounding the medical entrance examination. The group has also announced a march to Parliament.

According to updates shared by the protest organisers, Wangchuk has now completed 18 days without food and has reportedly lost significant weight and muscle mass. Despite mounting appeals, he has said he will continue his fast until there is an open dialogue with the government.

Several celebrities have rallied behind the activist

Kashyap is the latest public figure to support Wangchuk’s protest. Over the past few days, actors Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Soni Razdan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, and several others have either voiced solidarity with the activist or urged him to end his hunger strike in view of his declining health.

As the protest enters its third week, Wangchuk’s health has become the focus of growing public concern, even as supporters continue to call for a dialogue to resolve the impasse.

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