LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has extended his support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 18 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Calling Wangchuk a "braveheart," Kashyap said he lacks the courage to undertake such a protest and admitted he now feels "ashamed" for remaining silent.

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike (Photo: X)
Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 22:23 IST

As concerns grow over activist Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health during his indefinite hunger strike, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly expressed solidarity with him, saying he can no longer remain silent.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kashyap shared an emotional note praising Wangchuk’s determination and questioning the government’s response to the ongoing protest. “There was a time when hunger strikes had meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike without reason. It’s deeply disturbing when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives,” he wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

Calling Wangchuk “a believer in truth and justice,” Kashyap added that he does not possess the courage to undertake such a protest himself and described the activist as a “braveheart.”

‘I feel ashamed to stay quiet’

In a separate Instagram post, the filmmaker expressed stronger emotions over the issue. “Ab hadd ho rahi hai” (This has gone too far), he wrote.

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

In the caption, Kashyap criticised what he described as growing public indifference, adding that he now feels “ashamed” to remain silent. His remarks have since drawn attention on social media, with many users reacting to his support for Wangchuk.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, launching an indefinite fast over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The organisation has been protesting in Delhi since June 6, accusing authorities of failing to address concerns surrounding the medical entrance examination. The group has also announced a march to Parliament.

According to updates shared by the protest organisers, Wangchuk has now completed 18 days without food and has reportedly lost significant weight and muscle mass. Despite mounting appeals, he has said he will continue his fast until there is an open dialogue with the government.

Several celebrities have rallied behind the activist

Kashyap is the latest public figure to support Wangchuk’s protest. Over the past few days, actors Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Soni Razdan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, and several others have either voiced solidarity with the activist or urged him to end his hunger strike in view of his declining health.

As the protest enters its third week, Wangchuk’s health has become the focus of growing public concern, even as supporters continue to call for a dialogue to resolve the impasse.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2: Yogesh Rawat Says He Shoplifted Rs 60,000 Worth of Goods for ‘The Thrill’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’
Tags: Anurag KashyapSonam Wangchuk

RELATED News

Can Indians Watch The Odyssey In Christopher Nolan’s Preferred IMAX Format? Here’s What You Need To Know

Alliance: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Kapoor To Enter The Show As Wildcard, Set To Shake Up House Dynamics

Why Is Anuradha Paudwal Facing Backlash Over Her Ram Temple Donation Remarks? Here’s What Happened

Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood Gossip Guy’; Here’s How He Stays Ahead Of The Tea

Aamir Khan Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Row And Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘None Of My Wives…’

LATEST NEWS

Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

PoK Clashes: 9 Killed As Muzaffarabad Protest March Stalls; Internet Blocked, 4,000 Troops Deployed

Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Feature In 2nd ODI Against England At Cardiff?

Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help

Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway: How Rs 35,000 Crore Project Will Connect 22 Districts in Uttar Pradesh; Reduce Travel Time

Will Smriti Mandhana Succeed Harmanpreet Kaur As India Women’s Captain? Star Opener Shares Insights On Dream Role

Who Are Four Jan Suraaj Party Leaders Who Switched To BJP Ahead Of Bankipur Bypoll?

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’
Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’
Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’
Anurag Kashyap Backs Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Feel Ashamed To Stay Quiet…’

QUICK LINKS